Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Surges in Positive Trading Day

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹956 and closed at ₹954.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹962.25 and the low was ₹950. The market capitalization is ₹364,756.4 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low is ₹557.75. The BSE volume for the day was 415,753 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹953.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹947.25 and ₹959.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹947.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 959.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at ₹954.65. Over the past year, Tata Motors shares have surged by 66.60% to reach ₹954.65. In contrast, Nifty has seen a rise of 27.70% to 23868.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.61%
|3 Months
|-9.48%
|6 Months
|28.87%
|YTD
|22.42%
|1 Year
|66.6%
As part of the demerger, the CV business along with its related assets will be carved out of the top company (Tata Motors), while the PV business, now housed in a subsidiary, will be merged with the top company. The EV business and JLR will continue to remain as subsidiaries of this top company.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/tata-motors-says-demerger-will-allow-all-businesses-to-unlock-potential-11719407978129.html
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|959.5
|Support 1
|947.25
|Resistance 2
|967.0
|Support 2
|942.5
|Resistance 3
|971.75
|Support 3
|935.0
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 15.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|14
|13
|12
|13
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 415 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹962.25 & ₹950 yesterday to end at ₹954.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.