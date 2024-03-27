Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed today at ₹979.95, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹986.05

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors opened at ₹977.5 and closed at ₹979.55 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹994.95 and a low of ₹976.4. The market capitalization of Tata Motors was ₹377649.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹400.4. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 273,613 shares on that day.
Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12550.0
|294.05
|2.4
|12423.45
|8150.0
|379110.48
|Tata Motors
|979.95
|-6.1
|-0.62
|1065.6
|400.4
|375305.88
|Tata Motors DVR
|648.85
|-2.45
|-0.38
|712.9
|202.05
|248499.64
|Ashok Leyland
|168.9
|0.2
|0.12
|191.45
|133.1
|49591.19
|Jupiter Wagons
|370.0
|4.7
|1.29
|433.95
|85.37
|14335.55
Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range
The Tata Motors stock reached a high of ₹995 and a low of ₹976.9 on the current day.
Tata Motors Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Tata Motors Ltd stock reached a 52-week low price of 400.45 and a high of 1065.60. This indicates a significant range of volatility in the stock's performance over the past year. Investors should consider these extremes when evaluating potential investment opportunities in Tata Motors Ltd.
Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|962.97
|10 Days
|974.65
|20 Days
|976.75
|50 Days
|915.52
|100 Days
|812.85
|300 Days
|710.06
Tata Motors share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|10
|13
|Buy
|13
|13
|14
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.41%
|3 Months
|34.91%
|6 Months
|59.12%
|YTD
|26.44%
|1 Year
|139.34%
