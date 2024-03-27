Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed today at 979.95, down -0.62% from yesterday's 986.05

26 min read . 27 Mar 2024 Trade
Tata Motors stock price went down today, 27 Mar 2024, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 986.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 979.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors opened at 977.5 and closed at 979.55 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 994.95 and a low of 976.4. The market capitalization of Tata Motors was 377649.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1065.6 and the 52-week low was 400.4. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 273,613 shares on that day.

27 Mar 2024, 06:34 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed today at ₹979.95, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹986.05

Today, Tata Motors stock closed at 979.95, which is a decrease of 0.62% compared to yesterday's closing price of 986.05. The net change was -6.1 points. Overall, Tata Motors stock experienced a slight decline in value on the trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 06:15 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India12550.0294.052.412423.458150.0379110.48
Tata Motors979.95-6.1-0.621065.6400.4375305.88
Tata Motors DVR648.85-2.45-0.38712.9202.05248499.64
Ashok Leyland168.90.20.12191.45133.149591.19
Jupiter Wagons370.04.71.29433.9585.3714335.55
27 Mar 2024, 05:31 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Motors stock reached a high of 995 and a low of 976.9 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 03:20 PM IST Tata Motors March futures opened at 992.55 as against previous close of 989.65

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 978.75 with a bid price of 978.7 and an offer price of 979.0. The offer quantity and bid quantity stand at 1425 each, indicating a balanced demand. The stock has an open interest of 32,136,600 contracts, reflecting strong market activity.

27 Mar 2024, 03:15 PM IST Tata Motors Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tata Motors Ltd stock reached a 52-week low price of 400.45 and a high of 1065.60. This indicates a significant range of volatility in the stock's performance over the past year. Investors should consider these extremes when evaluating potential investment opportunities in Tata Motors Ltd.

27 Mar 2024, 03:03 PM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹979.5, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹986.05

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 979.5 with a percent change of -0.66 and a net change of -6.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:41 PM IST Top active options for Tata Motors

Top active call options for Tata Motors at 27 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 990.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.05 (-53.41%) & 4.5 (-37.93%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Motors at 27 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of 980.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 970.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.2 (-20.0%) & 0.65 (-56.67%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 02:24 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹988.05, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹986.05

The current price of Tata Motors stock is 988.05 with a net change of 2 and a percent change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:10 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a high price of 995 and a low price of 986.2 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 02:00 PM IST Tata Motors March futures opened at 992.55 as against previous close of 989.65

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 988.6 with a bid price of 987.8 and an offer price of 988.0. The stock has an offer quantity of 1425 and a bid quantity of 1425. The open interest stands at 31,568,025. Investors can keep an eye on this stock for potential trading opportunities.

27 Mar 2024, 01:41 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹989.15, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹986.05

Tata Motors stock is currently trading at 989.15 with a net change of 3.1 and a percent change of 0.31.

27 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

27 Mar 2024, 01:31 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days962.97
10 Days974.65
20 Days976.75
50 Days915.52
100 Days812.85
300 Days710.06
27 Mar 2024, 01:20 PM IST Top active options for Tata Motors

Top active call options for Tata Motors at 27 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 990.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.4 (-45.45%) & 4.9 (-32.41%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Motors at 27 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of 980.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 990.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.8 (-34.55%) & 5.35 (-28.19%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 01:12 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Motors stock reached a low of 986.2 and a high of 995 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 01:03 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹991.3, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹986.05

The current price of Tata Motors stock is 991.3, which represents a 0.53% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 5.25 points.

27 Mar 2024, 12:53 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 12:43 PM IST Tata Motors March futures opened at 992.55 as against previous close of 989.65

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 989.9 with a bid price of 989.15 and an offer price of 989.45. The stock has an offer quantity of 2850 and a bid quantity of 1425. The open interest stands at 31,756,125.

27 Mar 2024, 12:22 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹990.75, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹986.05

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 990.75, reflecting a 0.48% increase in value with a net change of 4.7 points.

27 Mar 2024, 12:13 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock experienced a low of 986.2 and a high of 995 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 12:00 PM IST Top active options for Tata Motors

Top active call options for Tata Motors at 27 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 990.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.6 (-40.91%) & 5.4 (-25.52%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Motors at 27 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of 980.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 970.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.25 (-18.18%) & 1.05 (-30.0%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 11:52 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy771013
Buy13131412
Hold5534
Sell3312
Strong Sell1111
27 Mar 2024, 11:42 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹990.5, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹986.05

The current price of Tata Motors stock is 990.5, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 4.45.

27 Mar 2024, 11:20 AM IST Tata Motors March futures opened at 992.55 as against previous close of 989.65

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 988.6 with a bid price of 988.6 and an offer price of 988.85. The bid quantity is 4275 and the offer quantity is 1425. The stock has a high open interest of 31,958,475 contracts, indicating strong market interest and potential volatility in the near future.

27 Mar 2024, 11:11 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock's price fluctuated between a low of 986.2 and a high of 995 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹987.6, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹986.05

Tata Motors stock is currently trading at 987.6, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 1.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for Tata Motors

Top active call options for Tata Motors at 27 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 990.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.35 (-46.59%) & 4.9 (-32.41%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Motors at 27 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of 980.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 970.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.45 (-10.91%) & 1.0 (-33.33%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 10:21 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹987.9, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹986.05

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows a price of 987.9, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock's low price for the day was 986.2, while the high price reached was 995.

27 Mar 2024, 10:00 AM IST Tata Motors March futures opened at 992.55 as against previous close of 989.65

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 987.6. The bid price stands at 986.9 and the offer price is 987.25. The stock has an offer quantity of 1425 and a bid quantity of 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is at 33,689,850.

27 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹990.5, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹986.05

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 990.5 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 4.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.41%
3 Months34.91%
6 Months59.12%
YTD26.44%
1 Year139.34%
27 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹986.05, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹979.55

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows a price of 986.05, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 6.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹979.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 273,613 shares with a closing price of 979.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!