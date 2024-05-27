Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹964.7, reached a high of ₹970.8, and a low of ₹958 before closing at ₹962.05. The market capitalization was ₹368,205.63 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1065.6 and a low of ₹509.1. The BSE volume for the day was 401,991 shares traded.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|967.13
|Support 1
|954.33
|Resistance 2
|975.37
|Support 2
|949.77
|Resistance 3
|979.93
|Support 3
|941.53
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 4.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|7
|10
|Buy
|12
|11
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|5
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 359 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹970.8 & ₹958 yesterday to end at ₹962.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.