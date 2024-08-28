Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1095.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹1092.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1096.85 and dipped to a low of ₹1075.1. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹412,908.09 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged from a high of ₹1179.05 to a low of ₹597.26. The trading volume on the BSE was 240,771 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 240 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1096.85 & ₹1075.1 yesterday to end at ₹1077.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.