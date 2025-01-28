Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -2.75 %. The stock closed at 733.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 713.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened and closed at 733.90, with a high of 733.90 and a low of 709.40. The company's market capitalization stood at 262,482.60 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors reached a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 718. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 742,514 shares, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:51 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1728.63Support 1704.13
Resistance 2743.52Support 2694.52
Resistance 3753.13Support 3679.63
28 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 924.0, 29.46% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 712.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy11111112
    Hold8888
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1112
28 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12931 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 762 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹733.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 733.90 & 709.40 yesterday to end at 713.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.