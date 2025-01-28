Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened and closed at ₹733.90, with a high of ₹733.90 and a low of ₹709.40. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹262,482.60 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors reached a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹718. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 742,514 shares, reflecting active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|728.63
|Support 1
|704.13
|Resistance 2
|743.52
|Support 2
|694.52
|Resistance 3
|753.13
|Support 3
|679.63
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹924.0, 29.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹712.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 762 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹733.90 & ₹709.40 yesterday to end at ₹713.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend