Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹952.7 and closed at ₹951.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹974.7, while the low was ₹948.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹372,517.18 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1065.6 and ₹557.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 762,172 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 13.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|15
|13
|12
|13
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 762 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹974.7 & ₹948.5 yesterday to end at ₹951.75. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.