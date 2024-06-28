Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 28 Jun 2024, by 2.13 %. The stock closed at 951.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 972 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock opened at 952.7 and closed at 951.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 974.7, while the low was 948.5. The market capitalization stood at 372,517.18 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1065.6 and 557.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 762,172 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1100.0, 13.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 650.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy15131213
    Hold6775
    Sell3343
    Strong Sell1111
28 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13271 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 762 k.

28 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹951.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 974.7 & 948.5 yesterday to end at 951.75. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

