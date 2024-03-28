Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed today at 993, up 1.45% from yesterday's 978.8

25 min read . 28 Mar 2024 Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 28 Mar 2024, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 978.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 993 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 993.2, closed at 986.05, with a high of 995 and a low of 976.9. The market cap stood at 375,492.73 crore. The 52-week high was 1065.6, and the 52-week low was 400.4. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 211,293 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:33 PM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors closed today at ₹993, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹978.8

Tata Motors stock closed at 993 today, marking a 1.45% increase from the previous day. The net change was 14.2 rupees, with yesterday's closing price at 978.8.

28 Mar 2024, 06:15 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India12613.192.80.7412724.958150.0381016.6
Tata Motors993.014.21.451065.6400.4380303.83
Tata Motors DVR658.010.21.57712.9202.05252003.95
Ashok Leyland171.152.251.33191.45133.150251.82
Jupiter Wagons373.43.650.99433.9585.3714467.29
28 Mar 2024, 05:33 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Motors stock reached a high of 999.5 and a low of 979 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 03:22 PM IST Tata Motors March futures opened at 982.5 as against previous close of 979.9

Tata Motors is trading at a spot price of 992.05 with a bid price of 992.15 and an offer price of 992.5. The offer quantity is 1425 and the bid quantity is 1425. The open interest stands at 26,827,050. Investors can monitor these data points to make informed decisions about trading Tata Motors stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 03:18 PM IST Tata Motors Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tata Motors Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 401.60 and a 52-week high price of 1065.60. This data shows the range in which the stock has traded over the past year, indicating the volatility and potential for gains or losses for investors.

28 Mar 2024, 03:03 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹993.1, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹978.8

Tata Motors stock is currently trading at 993.1, with a net change of 14.3 and a percent change of 1.46. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 02:41 PM IST Top active options for Tata Motors

Top active call options for Tata Motors at 28 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 2.05 (+115.79%) & 32.5 (+26.95%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Motors at 28 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of 980.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 980.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.4 (-90.7%) & 18.6 (-29.28%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 02:30 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India12709.85189.551.5112724.958150.0383939.23
Tata Motors998.419.62.01065.6400.4382371.95
Tata Motors DVR659.1511.351.75712.9202.05252444.38
Ashok Leyland171.42.51.48191.45133.150325.22
Jupiter Wagons372.753.00.81433.9585.3714442.1
28 Mar 2024, 02:20 PM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹998, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹978.8

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows the following: - Price: 998 - Percent Change: 1.96% - Net Change: 19.2 This indicates that Tata Motors stock has increased by 1.96%, with a net change of 19.2 points.

28 Mar 2024, 02:10 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a low of 979 and a high of 995.75 during the current trading day.

28 Mar 2024, 02:00 PM IST Tata Motors March futures opened at 982.5 as against previous close of 979.9

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 989.7 with a bid price of 989.7 and an offer price of 990.15. The offer quantity is 2850 and the bid quantity is 1425. The stock has an open interest of 26013375. Investors can track these key data points to make informed decisions about trading Tata Motors shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

28 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹989.2, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹978.8

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 989.2, with a net change of 10.4 and a percent change of 1.06. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 01:32 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days965.74
10 Days970.45
20 Days979.19
50 Days918.92
100 Days816.43
300 Days712.31
28 Mar 2024, 01:22 PM IST Top active options for Tata Motors

Top active call options for Tata Motors at 28 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.15 (-84.21%) & 27.05 (+5.66%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Motors at 28 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of 980.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 970.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.85 (-80.23%) & 0.3 (-83.78%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 01:03 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹985.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹978.8

Tata Motors stock price is currently at 985.85, with a net change of 7.05 and a percent change of 0.72.

Click here for Tata Motors Board Meetings

28 Mar 2024, 12:51 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 12:43 PM IST Tata Motors March futures opened at 982.5 as against previous close of 979.9

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 986.4. The bid price is 987.15 and the offer price is 987.55. The offer quantity is 2850 and the bid quantity is 1425. The open interest stands at 25,952,100. Investors are closely monitoring the stock's movement in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 12:30 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India12595.6575.350.612724.958150.0380489.47
Tata Motors986.07.20.741065.6400.4377622.94
Tata Motors DVR649.651.850.29712.9202.05248806.02
Ashok Leyland171.552.651.57191.45133.150369.26
Jupiter Wagons375.655.91.6433.9585.3714554.46
28 Mar 2024, 12:20 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹986.1, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹978.8

Tata Motors stock is currently trading at 986.1 with a 0.75% increase, resulting in a net change of 7.3 points.

28 Mar 2024, 12:12 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a low of 979 and a high of 988 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Tata Motors

Top active call options for Tata Motors at 28 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.4 (-57.89%) & 27.7 (+8.2%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Motors at 28 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of 980.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 980.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.7 (-83.72%) & 21.9 (-16.73%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 11:53 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy771013
Buy13131412
Hold5534
Sell3312
Strong Sell1111
28 Mar 2024, 11:41 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹986.8, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹978.8

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 986.8 with a 0.82% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 8 points.

28 Mar 2024, 11:32 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India12635.2114.90.9212724.958150.0381684.2
Tata Motors985.957.150.731065.6400.4377603.79
Tata Motors DVR651.353.550.55712.9202.05249457.1
Ashok Leyland171.152.251.33191.45133.150251.82
Jupiter Wagons377.37.552.04433.9585.3714618.39
28 Mar 2024, 11:21 AM IST Tata Motors March futures opened at 982.5 as against previous close of 979.9

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 985.65 with a bid price of 986.8 and an offer price of 987.1. The offer quantity is 2850 and the bid quantity is 1425. The open interest stands at 25,617,225. Investors can track these key data points to make informed decisions regarding trading Tata Motors stocks.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 11:13 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock's low price today was 979, while the high price reached 988.

28 Mar 2024, 11:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹985.2, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹978.8

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 985.2 with a net change of 6.4 and a percent change of 0.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:43 AM IST Top active options for Tata Motors

Top active call options for Tata Motors at 28 Mar 10:43 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 990.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.1 (-89.47%) & 0.8 (-61.9%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Motors at 28 Mar 10:43 were at strike price of 980.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 970.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.3 (-46.51%) & 0.65 (-64.86%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 10:31 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India12530.09.70.0812724.958150.0378506.32
Tata Motors980.952.150.221065.6400.4375688.86
Tata Motors DVR647.2-0.6-0.09712.9202.05247867.71
Ashok Leyland170.651.751.04191.45133.150105.01
Jupiter Wagons376.46.651.8433.9585.3714583.52
28 Mar 2024, 10:22 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹981.85, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹978.8

As of the latest data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 981.85 with a net change of 3.05 and a percent change of 0.31. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a low of 979 and a high of 987 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 10:01 AM IST Tata Motors March futures opened at 982.5 as against previous close of 979.9

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 984.95 with a bid price of 983.95 and an offer price of 984.4. The stock has an offer quantity of 1425 and a bid quantity of 1425. The open interest stands at 24,913,275.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 09:52 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹983.75, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹978.8

Tata Motors stock is currently trading at 983.75 with a 0.51% increase, resulting in a net change of 4.95 points.

28 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.18%
3 Months30.36%
6 Months57.81%
YTD25.48%
1 Year143.69%
28 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹979.95, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹986.05

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 979.95 with a percent change of -0.62 and a net change of -6.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹986.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE had a volume of 211,293 shares with a closing price of 986.05.

