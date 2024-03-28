Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed today at 993, up 1.45% from yesterday's 978.8

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹993.2, closed at ₹986.05, with a high of ₹995 and a low of ₹976.9. The market cap stood at ₹375,492.73 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6, and the 52-week low was ₹400.4. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 211,293 shares traded.
Tata Motors stock closed at ₹993 today, marking a 1.45% increase from the previous day. The net change was 14.2 rupees, with yesterday's closing price at ₹978.8.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12613.1
|92.8
|0.74
|12724.95
|8150.0
|381016.6
|Tata Motors
|993.0
|14.2
|1.45
|1065.6
|400.4
|380303.83
|Tata Motors DVR
|658.0
|10.2
|1.57
|712.9
|202.05
|252003.95
|Ashok Leyland
|171.15
|2.25
|1.33
|191.45
|133.1
|50251.82
|Jupiter Wagons
|373.4
|3.65
|0.99
|433.95
|85.37
|14467.29
The Tata Motors stock reached a high of ₹999.5 and a low of ₹979 on the current day.
Tata Motors is trading at a spot price of 992.05 with a bid price of 992.15 and an offer price of 992.5. The offer quantity is 1425 and the bid quantity is 1425. The open interest stands at 26,827,050. Investors can monitor these data points to make informed decisions about trading Tata Motors stock.
Tata Motors Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 401.60 and a 52-week high price of 1065.60. This data shows the range in which the stock has traded over the past year, indicating the volatility and potential for gains or losses for investors.
Tata Motors stock is currently trading at ₹993.1, with a net change of 14.3 and a percent change of 1.46. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active call options for Tata Motors at 28 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹2.05 (+115.79%) & ₹32.5 (+26.95%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Motors at 28 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of ₹980.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹980.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.4 (-90.7%) & ₹18.6 (-29.28%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12709.85
|189.55
|1.51
|12724.95
|8150.0
|383939.23
|Tata Motors
|998.4
|19.6
|2.0
|1065.6
|400.4
|382371.95
|Tata Motors DVR
|659.15
|11.35
|1.75
|712.9
|202.05
|252444.38
|Ashok Leyland
|171.4
|2.5
|1.48
|191.45
|133.1
|50325.22
|Jupiter Wagons
|372.75
|3.0
|0.81
|433.95
|85.37
|14442.1
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows the following: - Price: ₹998 - Percent Change: 1.96% - Net Change: 19.2 This indicates that Tata Motors stock has increased by 1.96%, with a net change of 19.2 points.
Tata Motors stock reached a low of ₹979 and a high of ₹995.75 during the current trading day.
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 989.7 with a bid price of 989.7 and an offer price of 990.15. The offer quantity is 2850 and the bid quantity is 1425. The stock has an open interest of 26013375. Investors can track these key data points to make informed decisions about trading Tata Motors shares.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹989.2, with a net change of 10.4 and a percent change of 1.06. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|965.74
|10 Days
|970.45
|20 Days
|979.19
|50 Days
|918.92
|100 Days
|816.43
|300 Days
|712.31
Top active call options for Tata Motors at 28 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.15 (-84.21%) & ₹27.05 (+5.66%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Motors at 28 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of ₹980.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹970.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.85 (-80.23%) & ₹0.3 (-83.78%) respectively.
Tata Motors stock price is currently at ₹985.85, with a net change of 7.05 and a percent change of 0.72.
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 986.4. The bid price is 987.15 and the offer price is 987.55. The offer quantity is 2850 and the bid quantity is 1425. The open interest stands at 25,952,100. Investors are closely monitoring the stock's movement in the market.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12595.65
|75.35
|0.6
|12724.95
|8150.0
|380489.47
|Tata Motors
|986.0
|7.2
|0.74
|1065.6
|400.4
|377622.94
|Tata Motors DVR
|649.65
|1.85
|0.29
|712.9
|202.05
|248806.02
|Ashok Leyland
|171.55
|2.65
|1.57
|191.45
|133.1
|50369.26
|Jupiter Wagons
|375.65
|5.9
|1.6
|433.95
|85.37
|14554.46
Tata Motors stock is currently trading at ₹986.1 with a 0.75% increase, resulting in a net change of 7.3 points.
Tata Motors stock reached a low of ₹979 and a high of ₹988 on the current day.
Top active call options for Tata Motors at 28 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.4 (-57.89%) & ₹27.7 (+8.2%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Motors at 28 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹980.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹980.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.7 (-83.72%) & ₹21.9 (-16.73%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|10
|13
|Buy
|13
|13
|14
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹986.8 with a 0.82% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 8 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12635.2
|114.9
|0.92
|12724.95
|8150.0
|381684.2
|Tata Motors
|985.95
|7.15
|0.73
|1065.6
|400.4
|377603.79
|Tata Motors DVR
|651.35
|3.55
|0.55
|712.9
|202.05
|249457.1
|Ashok Leyland
|171.15
|2.25
|1.33
|191.45
|133.1
|50251.82
|Jupiter Wagons
|377.3
|7.55
|2.04
|433.95
|85.37
|14618.39
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 985.65 with a bid price of 986.8 and an offer price of 987.1. The offer quantity is 2850 and the bid quantity is 1425. The open interest stands at 25,617,225. Investors can track these key data points to make informed decisions regarding trading Tata Motors stocks.
Tata Motors stock's low price today was ₹979, while the high price reached ₹988.
The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹985.2 with a net change of 6.4 and a percent change of 0.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active call options for Tata Motors at 28 Mar 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹990.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.1 (-89.47%) & ₹0.8 (-61.9%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Motors at 28 Mar 10:43 were at strike price of ₹980.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹970.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹2.3 (-46.51%) & ₹0.65 (-64.86%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12530.0
|9.7
|0.08
|12724.95
|8150.0
|378506.32
|Tata Motors
|980.95
|2.15
|0.22
|1065.6
|400.4
|375688.86
|Tata Motors DVR
|647.2
|-0.6
|-0.09
|712.9
|202.05
|247867.71
|Ashok Leyland
|170.65
|1.75
|1.04
|191.45
|133.1
|50105.01
|Jupiter Wagons
|376.4
|6.65
|1.8
|433.95
|85.37
|14583.52
As of the latest data, Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹981.85 with a net change of 3.05 and a percent change of 0.31. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Tata Motors stock reached a low of ₹979 and a high of ₹987 on the current day.
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 984.95 with a bid price of 983.95 and an offer price of 984.4. The stock has an offer quantity of 1425 and a bid quantity of 1425. The open interest stands at 24,913,275.
Tata Motors stock is currently trading at ₹983.75 with a 0.51% increase, resulting in a net change of 4.95 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.18%
|3 Months
|30.36%
|6 Months
|57.81%
|YTD
|25.48%
|1 Year
|143.69%
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹979.95 with a percent change of -0.62 and a net change of -6.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE had a volume of 211,293 shares with a closing price of ₹986.05.
