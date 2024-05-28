Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹967.95, reached a high of ₹967.95, and a low of ₹952 before closing at ₹960.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹367,151.7 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹509.1. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 859,520 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.10% and is currently trading at ₹959.00 today. Over the past year, Tata Motors shares have surged by 84.88% to ₹959.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.30% to 22932.45 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.48%
|3 Months
|-1.23%
|6 Months
|42.27%
|YTD
|22.89%
|1 Year
|84.88%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|967.4
|Support 1
|951.45
|Resistance 2
|975.65
|Support 2
|943.75
|Resistance 3
|983.35
|Support 3
|935.5
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 4.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|7
|10
|Buy
|12
|11
|13
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|5
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 859 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹967.95 & ₹952 yesterday to end at ₹960.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.