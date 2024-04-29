Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 29 Apr 2024, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 1000.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 999.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at 1005.25 and closed at 1000.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1007.55, while the low was 996.7. The market capitalization stood at 382975.04 crore. The 52-week high was 1065.6, and the 52-week low was 468.5. The BSE volume for the day was 282091 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today : Tata Motors volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9428 k

The trading volume yesterday was 48.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 183 k.

29 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹1000.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1007.55 & 996.7 yesterday to end at 1000.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.