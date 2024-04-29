Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹1005.25 and closed at ₹1000.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1007.55, while the low was ₹996.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹382975.04 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6, and the 52-week low was ₹468.5. The BSE volume for the day was 282091 shares.
The trading volume yesterday was 48.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 183 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1007.55 & ₹996.7 yesterday to end at ₹1000.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
