Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2024, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 1077.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1074.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 1084.6 and closed at 1077.2. The stock's highest price was 1088.2, while the lowest was 1070.5. The market capitalization stood at 411911.47 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 1179.05 and a low of 597.26. The trading volume on the BSE was 230926 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11088.63Support 11070.93
Resistance 21097.27Support 21061.87
Resistance 31106.33Support 31053.23
29 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1200.0, 11.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 825.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1340.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy14141612
    Hold7757
    Sell2234
    Strong Sell2211
29 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13678 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 240 k.

29 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1077.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1088.2 & 1070.5 yesterday to end at 1074.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

