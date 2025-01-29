Explore
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 728.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 733.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 715.60 and closed at 713.15, experiencing a high of 740.55 and a low of 707.55. The company's market capitalization stood at 268,077.90 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors reached a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a 52-week low of 709.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,168,416 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:35:59 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹733.15, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹728.45

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 733.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 712.52 and 745.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 712.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 745.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:20:20 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has increased by 0.51%, currently trading at 732.15. However, over the past year, the share price has decreased by 13.14%, also standing at 732.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.27%
3 Months-8.5%
6 Months-37.32%
YTD-1.61%
1 Year-13.14%
29 Jan 2025, 09:01:03 AM IST

Q3 results today: Adani Power, Tata Motors & Ambuja Cements among 80 companies to declare earnings on January 29

https://www.livemint.com/market/q3-results-today-adani-power-tata-motors-ambuja-cements-among-80-companies-to-declare-earnings-on-january-29-11738114135196.html

29 Jan 2025, 08:45:00 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1745.52Support 1712.52
Resistance 2759.53Support 2693.53
Resistance 3778.52Support 3679.52
29 Jan 2025, 08:34:22 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 924.0, 26.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 712.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy11111112
    Hold8888
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1112
29 Jan 2025, 08:18:19 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13409 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1183 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:01:40 AM IST

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹713.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 740.55 & 707.55 yesterday to end at 729.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

