Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹715.60 and closed at ₹713.15, experiencing a high of ₹740.55 and a low of ₹707.55. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹268,077.90 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors reached a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a 52-week low of ₹709.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,168,416 shares for the day.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹733.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹712.52 and ₹745.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹712.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 745.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Live Updates: Tata Motors' share price has increased by 0.51%, currently trading at ₹732.15. However, over the past year, the share price has decreased by 13.14%, also standing at ₹732.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.27%
|3 Months
|-8.5%
|6 Months
|-37.32%
|YTD
|-1.61%
|1 Year
|-13.14%
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|745.52
|Support 1
|712.52
|Resistance 2
|759.53
|Support 2
|693.53
|Resistance 3
|778.52
|Support 3
|679.52
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹924.0, 26.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹712.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1183 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹740.55 & ₹707.55 yesterday to end at ₹729.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend