Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1105.05, reached a high of ₹1120, and a low of ₹1083.25 before closing at ₹1091.05. The market capitalization stood at 428700.71 crores. The 52-week high was at ₹1120, while the low was at ₹591.67. The BSE volume recorded was 1731805 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 1.65% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹712.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1294.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|16
|15
|15
|13
|Hold
|5
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1731 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1120 & ₹1083.25 yesterday to end at ₹1118.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend