Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed at ₹958 on the last day with an open price of ₹960. The high was recorded at ₹962 and the low at ₹946.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹363,050.95 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹517. The BSE volume for the day was 224,987 shares traded.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|957.37
|Support 1
|941.47
|Resistance 2
|967.63
|Support 2
|935.83
|Resistance 3
|973.27
|Support 3
|925.57
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 5.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|7
|9
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|5
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 859 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹962 & ₹946.1 yesterday to end at ₹958. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.