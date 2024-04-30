Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed today at ₹1009.35, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹1000.45

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors closed at ₹999.35 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹1004.15. The high for the day was ₹1005.5 and the low was ₹999.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹383,396.58 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1065.6 and ₹468.5 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 147,581 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors share price update : Shareholding information
Tata Motors has a 5.64% MF holding & 19.20% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 5.95% in december to 5.64% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.62% in december to 19.20% in march quarter.
Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Return metrics and efficiency
Tata Motors had a ROE of 5.37% and a return on investment of 1.35% in the most recent fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 34.62% and 30.27% respectively.
Tata Motors share price Today : Financial performance
Tata Motors has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 9.84% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 4238738.00 cr, showing a 22.52% growth compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 14.38% and a profit growth of 22.84% in the upcoming quarter 4.
Tata Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 0.93% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|7
|13
|Buy
|14
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Tata Motors' stock price has increased by 0.89% to reach ₹1009.35, in line with the upward trend of its industry peers including Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, and Jupiter Wagons. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have experienced slight declines of -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12806.45
|110.7
|0.87
|13066.85
|8605.3
|402638.08
|Tata Motors
|1009.35
|8.9
|0.89
|1065.6
|474.6
|386565.63
|Tata Motors DVR
|681.7
|6.3
|0.93
|712.9
|241.75
|261080.68
|Ashok Leyland
|192.6
|7.25
|3.91
|191.45
|142.1
|56549.81
|Jupiter Wagons
|408.5
|0.65
|0.16
|442.15
|103.5
|15827.23
Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Motors stock reached a high of ₹1019.55 and a low of ₹999 on the current day.
Tata Motors share price Today : Futures trading higher by 0.71%; Futures open interest increased by 4.25%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Motors indicates the possibility of a favorable price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed today at ₹1009.35, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹1000.45
Tata Motors share price closed the day at ₹1009.35 - a 0.89% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1019.6 , 1029.85 , 1040.15. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 999.05 , 988.75 , 978.5.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tata Motors share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 89.94% higher than yesterday
As of 3 PM, Tata Motors has seen a 89.94% increase in trading volume compared to yesterday. The price of the stock is currently trading at ₹1009.35, representing a 0.89% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Motors Live Updates
Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹1007, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1000.45
The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1004.78 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1008.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1008.32 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|978.44
|10 Days
|994.35
|20 Days
|993.52
|50 Days
|970.83
|100 Days
|873.62
|300 Days
|752.68
Tata Motors share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 89.88% higher than yesterday
Tata Motors has seen a significant increase in trading volume by 89.88% compared to yesterday by 2 PM, with the stock price trading at ₹1013.3, up by 1.28%. Analyzing both volume traded and price movements is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Motors reached a high of 1017.5 and a low of 1014.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1014.2 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1011.45 and 1009.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1016.48
|Support 1
|1013.43
|Resistance 2
|1018.52
|Support 2
|1012.42
|Resistance 3
|1019.53
|Support 3
|1010.38
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹1015.8, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹1000.45
Tata Motors share price is at ₹1015.8 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1011.13. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Tata Motors share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 94.08% higher than yesterday
By 1 PM, Tata Motors has seen a 94.08% increase in traded volume compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1017.35, up by 1.69%. Volume traded, coupled with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1017.47 and 1014.62 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 1014.62 and selling near hourly resistance at 1017.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1018.6
|Support 1
|1014.2
|Resistance 2
|1020.25
|Support 2
|1011.45
|Resistance 3
|1023.0
|Support 3
|1009.8
Tata Motors share price Today : Futures trading higher by 1.4%; Futures open interest increased by 1.85%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Motors indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Motors stock reached a low of ₹999 and a high of ₹1019.55 on the current trading day.
Tata Motors share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 109.09% higher than yesterday
Tata Motors trading volume until 12 AM has increased by 109.09% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1015.7, up by 1.52%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1018.05 and 1011.8 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 1011.8 and selling near hourly resistance at 1018.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1017.47
|Support 1
|1014.62
|Resistance 2
|1018.68
|Support 2
|1012.98
|Resistance 3
|1020.32
|Support 3
|1011.77
Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹1016, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹1000.45
Tata Motors share price is at ₹1016 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1011.13. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 117.74% higher than yesterday
Tata Motors has seen a 117.74% increase in volume traded by 11 AM compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently trading at ₹1016.55, up by 1.61%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Motors share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1019.65 and 1012.25 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1012.25 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1019.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1018.05
|Support 1
|1011.8
|Resistance 2
|1021.4
|Support 2
|1008.9
|Resistance 3
|1024.3
|Support 3
|1005.55
Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹1014.1, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹1000.45
Tata Motors share price is at ₹1014.1 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1011.13. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Tata Motors share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 136.38% higher than yesterday
The volume of Tata Motors traded until 10 AM has increased by 136.38% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1016.2, up by 1.57%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Motors share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Motors touched a high of 1019.55 & a low of 1012.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1019.65
|Support 1
|1012.25
|Resistance 2
|1023.3
|Support 2
|1008.5
|Resistance 3
|1027.05
|Support 3
|1004.85
Tata Motors Live Updates
Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Tata Motors' stock price has increased by 1.6% to reach ₹1016.5, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in its sector, including Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, and Jupiter Wagons, are also experiencing upward trends. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex indices have seen gains of 0.23% and 0.29% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|12971.35
|275.6
|2.17
|13066.85
|8605.3
|407822.58
|Tata Motors
|1016.5
|16.05
|1.6
|1065.6
|474.6
|389303.97
|Tata Motors DVR
|686.7
|11.3
|1.67
|712.9
|241.75
|262995.61
|Ashok Leyland
|190.0
|4.65
|2.51
|191.45
|142.1
|55786.42
|Jupiter Wagons
|410.3
|2.45
|0.6
|442.15
|103.5
|15896.97
Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.45%; Futures open interest increased by 1.05%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Motors indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1015.25, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹1000.45
Tata Motors share price is at ₹1015.25 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1011.13. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis
Tata Motors' stock price has increased by 0.90% and is currently trading at ₹1009.50. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have surged by 106.33% to ₹1009.50, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose by 24.77% to 22679.65 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.78%
|3 Months
|14.63%
|6 Months
|59.2%
|YTD
|28.29%
|1 Year
|106.33%
Tata Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1004.78
|Support 1
|998.43
|Resistance 2
|1008.32
|Support 2
|995.62
|Resistance 3
|1011.13
|Support 3
|992.08
Tata Motors share price Today : Tata Motors volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9019 k
The trading volume yesterday was 45.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 147 k.
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹999.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1005.5 & ₹999.15 yesterday to end at ₹999.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
