Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed today at 1009.35, up 0.89% from yesterday's 1000.45

44 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Tata Motors stock price went up today, 30 Apr 2024, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 1000.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1009.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors closed at 999.35 on the last trading day with an open price of 1004.15. The high for the day was 1005.5 and the low was 999.15. The market capitalization stood at 383,396.58 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1065.6 and 468.5 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 147,581 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:04 PM IST Tata Motors share price update : Shareholding information

Tata Motors has a 5.64% MF holding & 19.20% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 5.95% in december to 5.64% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.62% in december to 19.20% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:38 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Return metrics and efficiency

Tata Motors had a ROE of 5.37% and a return on investment of 1.35% in the most recent fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 34.62% and 30.27% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:04 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today : Financial performance

Tata Motors has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 9.84% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 4238738.00 cr, showing a 22.52% growth compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 14.38% and a profit growth of 22.84% in the upcoming quarter 4.

30 Apr 2024, 06:30 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 0.93% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy67713
    Buy14131312
    Hold5553
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1111
30 Apr 2024, 06:01 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Motors' stock price has increased by 0.89% to reach 1009.35, in line with the upward trend of its industry peers including Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, and Jupiter Wagons. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have experienced slight declines of -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12806.45110.70.8713066.858605.3402638.08
Tata Motors1009.358.90.891065.6474.6386565.63
Tata Motors DVR681.76.30.93712.9241.75261080.68
Ashok Leyland192.67.253.91191.45142.156549.81
Jupiter Wagons408.50.650.16442.15103.515827.23
30 Apr 2024, 05:32 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a high of 1019.55 and a low of 999 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 04:36 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today : Futures trading higher by 0.71%; Futures open interest increased by 4.25%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Motors indicates the possibility of a favorable price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 03:51 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed today at ₹1009.35, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹1000.45

Tata Motors share price closed the day at 1009.35 - a 0.89% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1019.6 , 1029.85 , 1040.15. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 999.05 , 988.75 , 978.5.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:48 PM IST Tata Motors share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 89.94% higher than yesterday

As of 3 PM, Tata Motors has seen a 89.94% increase in trading volume compared to yesterday. The price of the stock is currently trading at 1009.35, representing a 0.89% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 03:34 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:17 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹1007, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1000.45

The current market price of Tata Motors has surpassed the first resistance of 1004.78 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1008.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1008.32 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 03:00 PM IST Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:57 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days978.44
10 Days994.35
20 Days993.52
50 Days970.83
100 Days873.62
300 Days752.68
30 Apr 2024, 02:49 PM IST Tata Motors share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 89.88% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors has seen a significant increase in trading volume by 89.88% compared to yesterday by 2 PM, with the stock price trading at 1013.3, up by 1.28%. Analyzing both volume traded and price movements is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 02:39 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors reached a high of 1017.5 and a low of 1014.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1014.2 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1011.45 and 1009.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11016.48Support 11013.43
Resistance 21018.52Support 21012.42
Resistance 31019.53Support 31010.38
30 Apr 2024, 02:10 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 1.54% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy67713
    Buy14131312
    Hold5553
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1111
30 Apr 2024, 02:03 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹1015.8, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹1000.45

Tata Motors share price is at 1015.8 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1011.13. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 01:46 PM IST Tata Motors share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 94.08% higher than yesterday

By 1 PM, Tata Motors has seen a 94.08% increase in traded volume compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 1017.35, up by 1.69%. Volume traded, coupled with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 01:39 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1017.47 and 1014.62 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 1014.62 and selling near hourly resistance at 1017.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11018.6Support 11014.2
Resistance 21020.25Support 21011.45
Resistance 31023.0Support 31009.8
30 Apr 2024, 01:13 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today : Futures trading higher by 1.4%; Futures open interest increased by 1.85%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Motors indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 01:00 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a low of 999 and a high of 1019.55 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:52 PM IST Tata Motors share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 109.09% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors trading volume until 12 AM has increased by 109.09% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1015.7, up by 1.52%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 12:37 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1018.05 and 1011.8 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 1011.8 and selling near hourly resistance at 1018.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11017.47Support 11014.62
Resistance 21018.68Support 21012.98
Resistance 31020.32Support 31011.77
30 Apr 2024, 12:26 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days978.44
10 Days994.35
20 Days993.52
50 Days970.83
100 Days873.62
300 Days752.68
30 Apr 2024, 12:23 PM IST Tata Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:11 PM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹1016, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹1000.45

Tata Motors share price is at 1016 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1011.13. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 11:45 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 117.74% higher than yesterday

Tata Motors has seen a 117.74% increase in volume traded by 11 AM compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently trading at 1016.55, up by 1.61%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 11:39 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1019.65 and 1012.25 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1012.25 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1019.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11018.05Support 11011.8
Resistance 21021.4Support 21008.9
Resistance 31024.3Support 31005.55
30 Apr 2024, 11:26 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 1.41% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy67713
    Buy14131312
    Hold5553
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1111
30 Apr 2024, 11:20 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹1014.1, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹1000.45

Tata Motors share price is at 1014.1 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1011.13. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 11:17 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Motors' stock price increased by 1.34% to reach 1013.9, outperforming its peers in the market. While Jupiter Wagons witnessed a decline, other competitors like Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, and Ashok Leyland experienced a rise in their stock prices. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw a slight increase, with Nifty rising by 0.43% and Sensex by 0.38%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12799.45103.70.8213066.858605.3402418.0
Tata Motors1013.913.451.341065.6474.6388308.21
Tata Motors DVR685.610.21.51712.9241.75262574.33
Ashok Leyland189.854.52.43191.45142.155742.38
Jupiter Wagons407.0-0.85-0.21442.15103.515769.11
30 Apr 2024, 10:48 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 136.38% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tata Motors traded until 10 AM has increased by 136.38% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1016.2, up by 1.57%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:37 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Motors touched a high of 1019.55 & a low of 1012.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11019.65Support 11012.25
Resistance 21023.3Support 21008.5
Resistance 31027.05Support 31004.85
30 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Motors' stock price has increased by 1.6% to reach 1016.5, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in its sector, including Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, and Jupiter Wagons, are also experiencing upward trends. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex indices have seen gains of 0.23% and 0.29% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Maruti Suzuki India12971.35275.62.1713066.858605.3407822.58
Tata Motors1016.516.051.61065.6474.6389303.97
Tata Motors DVR686.711.31.67712.9241.75262995.61
Ashok Leyland190.04.652.51191.45142.155786.42
Jupiter Wagons410.32.450.6442.15103.515896.97
30 Apr 2024, 09:46 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.45%; Futures open interest increased by 1.05%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Motors indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹1015.25, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹1000.45

Tata Motors share price is at 1015.25 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1011.13. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 09:22 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Tata Motors' stock price has increased by 0.90% and is currently trading at 1009.50. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have surged by 106.33% to 1009.50, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose by 24.77% to 22679.65 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.78%
3 Months14.63%
6 Months59.2%
YTD28.29%
1 Year106.33%
30 Apr 2024, 08:49 AM IST Tata Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11004.78Support 1998.43
Resistance 21008.32Support 2995.62
Resistance 31011.13Support 3992.08
30 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 0.04% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy67713
    Buy14131312
    Hold5553
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell1111
30 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today : Tata Motors volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9019 k

The trading volume yesterday was 45.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 147 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:06 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹999.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1005.5 & 999.15 yesterday to end at 999.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

