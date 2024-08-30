Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1078 and closed slightly lower at ₹1074.6. The stock experienced a high of ₹1142 and a low of ₹1066.4. Tata Motors has a market capitalization of ₹429179.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1179.05 and ₹597.26, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,397,642 shares.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1088.63
|Support 1
|1070.93
|Resistance 2
|1097.27
|Support 2
|1061.87
|Resistance 3
|1106.33
|Support 3
|1053.23
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1200.0, 7.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹825.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1340.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|14
|14
|16
|12
|Hold
|7
|7
|5
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 240 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1142 & ₹1066.4 yesterday to end at ₹1119.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend