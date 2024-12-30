Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹747.85 and closed at ₹740.80, experiencing a high of ₹766.75 and a low of ₹745.70. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹272,697.7 crore. Over the past year, Tata Motors reached a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹714.39. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,236,628 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|765.03
|Support 1
|743.98
|Resistance 2
|776.42
|Support 2
|734.32
|Resistance 3
|786.08
|Support 3
|722.93
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹927.0, 23.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹767.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|11
|10
|11
|14
|Hold
|8
|9
|9
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1236 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹766.75 & ₹745.7 yesterday to end at ₹750.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend