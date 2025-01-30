Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹732.35 and closed at ₹728.45, marking a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹755 and a low of ₹726.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹277,004.70 crore, Tata Motors has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹707.55. The BSE volume for the day was 908,702 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹924.0, 22.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹712.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 908 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹755 & ₹726.50 yesterday to end at ₹752.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend