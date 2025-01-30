Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 3.29 %. The stock closed at 728.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 752.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 732.35 and closed at 728.45, marking a decrease. The stock reached a high of 755 and a low of 726.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of 277,004.70 crore, Tata Motors has experienced a 52-week high of 1,179.05 and a low of 707.55. The BSE volume for the day was 908,702 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 924.0, 22.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 712.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5666
    Buy11111112
    Hold8888
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell2112
30 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13662 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 908 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹728.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 755 & 726.50 yesterday to end at 752.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

