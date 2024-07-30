Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock on the last day opened at ₹1122.85, reached a high of ₹1140, and closed at ₹1118.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹430789.78 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1120 and a 52-week low of ₹591.67. The BSE volume for the day was 901016 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1135.73
|Support 1
|1114.13
|Resistance 2
|1148.67
|Support 2
|1105.47
|Resistance 3
|1157.33
|Support 3
|1092.53
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 2.12% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹712.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1294.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|16
|15
|15
|13
|Hold
|5
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 901 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1140 & ₹1118.4 yesterday to end at ₹1123.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend