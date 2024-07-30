Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 30 Jul 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 1118.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1123.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock on the last day opened at 1122.85, reached a high of 1140, and closed at 1118.4. The market capitalization stood at 430789.78 crore with a 52-week high of 1120 and a 52-week low of 591.67. The BSE volume for the day was 901016 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11135.73Support 11114.13
Resistance 21148.67Support 21105.47
Resistance 31157.33Support 31092.53
30 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1100.0, 2.12% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 712.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1294.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy16151513
    Hold5665
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
30 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12377 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 901 k.

30 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1118.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1140 & 1118.4 yesterday to end at 1123.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

