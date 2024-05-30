Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 30 May 2024, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 947.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 943.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 947.7 and closed at 947.3. The stock reached a high of 950.2 and a low of 938.8. The market capitalization stood at 361,652.09 crore. The 52-week high was 1065.6 and the 52-week low was 517. The BSE volume for the day was 244,360 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1949.2Support 1937.8
Resistance 2955.4Support 2932.6
Resistance 3960.6Support 3926.4
30 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 5.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5579
    Buy12121315
    Hold7753
    Sell4431
    Strong Sell1111
30 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15716 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 244 k.

30 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹947.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 950.2 & 938.8 yesterday to end at 947.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.