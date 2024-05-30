Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹947.7 and closed at ₹947.3. The stock reached a high of ₹950.2 and a low of ₹938.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹361,652.09 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹517. The BSE volume for the day was 244,360 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|949.2
|Support 1
|937.8
|Resistance 2
|955.4
|Support 2
|932.6
|Resistance 3
|960.6
|Support 3
|926.4
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 5.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|7
|9
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|5
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 244 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹950.2 & ₹938.8 yesterday to end at ₹947.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.