Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹753.5 and closed at ₹750.55. The stock reached a high of ₹754.05 and a low of ₹731.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹276,268.4 crore, Tata Motors continues to show volatility, reflecting its 52-week range of ₹714.39 to ₹1,179.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 694,009 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 743 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹754.05 & ₹731.05 yesterday to end at ₹732.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend