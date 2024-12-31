Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -2.38 %. The stock closed at 750.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 732.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at 753.5 and closed at 750.55. The stock reached a high of 754.05 and a low of 731.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 276,268.4 crore, Tata Motors continues to show volatility, reflecting its 52-week range of 714.39 to 1,179.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 694,009 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13920 k

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 743 k.

31 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors closed at ₹750.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 754.05 & 731.05 yesterday to end at 732.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.