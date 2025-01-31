Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Motors opened at ₹715 and closed at ₹752.45, indicating a positive shift in its stock price. The day's trading saw a high of ₹715 and a low of ₹684.25. The company has a market capitalization of ₹256,519.20 crore and its stock is currently trading between a 52-week high of ₹1,179.05 and a low of ₹707.55. The BSE volume for the day was 2,561,730 shares.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|715.12
|Support 1
|684.37
|Resistance 2
|730.43
|Support 2
|668.93
|Resistance 3
|745.87
|Support 3
|653.62
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹856.0, 22.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|13
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 288.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 59 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹715 & ₹684.25 yesterday to end at ₹697. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend