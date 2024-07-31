Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plunges as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹1124.05, closed at ₹1123.85, with a high of ₹1179.05 and a low of ₹1118.55. The market capitalization was ₹445509.12 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1140 and a 52-week low of ₹591.67. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 902,513 shares traded.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹1150.55, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹1162.25
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹1150.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1127.35 and ₹1187.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1127.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1187.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' stock price dropped by -0.66% and is currently trading at ₹1154.55. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have surged by 80.88% to reach ₹1154.55. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|15.98%
|3 Months
|5.73%
|6 Months
|35.7%
|YTD
|49.42%
|1 Year
|80.88%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1187.85
|Support 1
|1127.35
|Resistance 2
|1213.7
|Support 2
|1092.7
|Resistance 3
|1248.35
|Support 3
|1066.85
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 5.36% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹712.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1294.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Buy
|16
|15
|15
|13
|Hold
|5
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13085 k
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 125.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 902 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1123.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1179.05 & ₹1118.55 yesterday to end at ₹1162.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend