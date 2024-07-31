LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plunges as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2024, 09:31 AM IST Trade

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 31 Jul 2024, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 1162.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1150.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.