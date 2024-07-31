Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plunges as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went down today, 31 Jul 2024, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 1162.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1150.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 1124.05, closed at 1123.85, with a high of 1179.05 and a low of 1118.55. The market capitalization was 445509.12 crore, with a 52-week high of 1140 and a 52-week low of 591.67. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 902,513 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹1150.55, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹1162.25

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 1150.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1127.35 and 1187.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1127.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1187.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:21 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors' stock price dropped by -0.66% and is currently trading at 1154.55. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have surged by 80.88% to reach 1154.55. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week15.98%
3 Months5.73%
6 Months35.7%
YTD49.42%
1 Year80.88%
31 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11187.85Support 11127.35
Resistance 21213.7Support 21092.7
Resistance 31248.35Support 31066.85
31 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1100.0, 5.36% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 712.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1294.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5557
    Buy16151513
    Hold5665
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
31 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13085 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 125.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 902 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹1123.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1179.05 & 1118.55 yesterday to end at 1162.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

