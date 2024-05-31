Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Shares Rise on Positive Trading Day

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹942.55, reached a high of ₹951.45, and a low of ₹921.5 before closing at ₹943.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹354,178.75 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1065.6 and the 52-week low was ₹517. The BSE volume was 919,480 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Motors, indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down. There is a possibility that the stock could reach a peak or begin to reverse direction in the near future.
Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at ₹933.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹916.25 and ₹946.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹916.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 946.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.63% and is currently trading at ₹930.00. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have surged by 75.56% to reach ₹930.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to reach 22488.65 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.99%
|3 Months
|-4.59%
|6 Months
|30.8%
|YTD
|18.46%
|1 Year
|75.56%
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|946.2
|Support 1
|916.25
|Resistance 2
|963.8
|Support 2
|903.9
|Resistance 3
|976.15
|Support 3
|886.3
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 8.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|7
|9
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|5
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 919 k.
Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹951.45 & ₹921.5 yesterday to end at ₹943.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.