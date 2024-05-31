Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Shares Rise on Positive Trading Day

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 924.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 933.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.