Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Shares Rise on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 924.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 933.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 942.55, reached a high of 951.45, and a low of 921.5 before closing at 943.65. The market capitalization stood at 354,178.75 crore. The 52-week high was 1065.6 and the 52-week low was 517. The BSE volume was 919,480 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:46 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.91%; Futures open interest decreased by -3.94%

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Motors, indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down. There is a possibility that the stock could reach a peak or begin to reverse direction in the near future.

31 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors trading at ₹933.55, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹924.15

Tata Motors Share Price Live Updates: Tata Motors share price is at 933.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 916.25 and 946.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 916.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 946.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Motors has increased by 0.63% and is currently trading at 930.00. Over the past year, Tata Motors' shares have surged by 75.56% to reach 930.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to reach 22488.65 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.99%
3 Months-4.59%
6 Months30.8%
YTD18.46%
1 Year75.56%
31 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1946.2Support 1916.25
Resistance 2963.8Support 2903.9
Resistance 3976.15Support 3886.3
31 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 8.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5579
    Buy12121315
    Hold7753
    Sell4431
    Strong Sell1111
31 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15607 k

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 919 k.

31 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: Tata Motors closed at ₹943.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 951.45 & 921.5 yesterday to end at 943.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.