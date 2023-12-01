Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power plummets in the stock market

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹273.3 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹273.3, while the lowest was ₹265.1. The company's market capitalization is ₹85,315.57 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹276.5, and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 627,547.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.