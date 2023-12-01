Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power plummets in the stock market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -2.31 %. The stock closed at 273.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 273.3 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 273.3, while the lowest was 265.1. The company's market capitalization is 85,315.57 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 276.5, and the 52-week low is 182.45. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 627,547.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹267, down -2.31% from yesterday's ₹273.3

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 267. There has been a percent change of -2.31, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.3, suggesting a decrease of 6.3 points.

01 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹273.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 627,547 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 273.3.

