Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.67 %. The stock closed at 383.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 389.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 385.55 and closed at 383.25. The highest price reached during the day was 391.25, while the lowest was 384. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 124,506.41 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 392.7 and a low of 182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,828,671 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹383.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power on the BSE recorded a total volume of 1,828,671 shares. The closing price of the stock was 383.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!