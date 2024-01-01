Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Stock Soars in Positive Trading

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹330.4 and closed at ₹329.6. The stock reached a high of ₹335.85 and a low of ₹326.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹106,101.25 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹346.9, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 1,445,263 shares were traded.
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 334.75. The bid price is 336.45 and the offer price is 336.65. The offer quantity is 3375 and the bid quantity is 6750. The stock has an open interest of 95083875.
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹333.9. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.85, which means that the stock price has increased by 1.85 units.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.1%
|3 Months
|15.39%
|6 Months
|49.72%
|YTD
|59.92%
|1 Year
|61.36%
According to the current data, Tata Power stock is trading at a price of ₹334.65. It has experienced a 0.78% percent change, which equates to a net change of 2.6. This suggests that the stock has slightly increased in value.
On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a BSE volume of 1,445,263 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹329.6.
