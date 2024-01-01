Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Stock Soars in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 332.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 333.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Power's stock opened at 330.4 and closed at 329.6. The stock reached a high of 335.85 and a low of 326.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 106,101.25 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 346.9, while the 52-week low is 182.45. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 1,445,263 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Power January futures opened at 335.4 as against previous close of 334.3

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 334.75. The bid price is 336.45 and the offer price is 336.65. The offer quantity is 3375 and the bid quantity is 6750. The stock has an open interest of 95083875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹333.9, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹332.05

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 333.9. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.85, which means that the stock price has increased by 1.85 units.

01 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.1%
3 Months15.39%
6 Months49.72%
YTD59.92%
1 Year61.36%
01 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹334.65, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹332.05

According to the current data, Tata Power stock is trading at a price of 334.65. It has experienced a 0.78% percent change, which equates to a net change of 2.6. This suggests that the stock has slightly increased in value.

01 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹329.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a BSE volume of 1,445,263 shares. The closing price for the day was 329.6.

