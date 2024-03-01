Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Surges in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹366.6 and closed at ₹366.05. The high for the day was ₹374 and the low was ₹363.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹118770.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.75 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 945061 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.