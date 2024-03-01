Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Surges in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹366.6 and closed at ₹366.05. The high for the day was ₹374 and the low was ₹363.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹118770.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.75 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 945061 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.63%
|3 Months
|28.21%
|6 Months
|51.67%
|YTD
|11.92%
|1 Year
|81.74%
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is at ₹371.7, with a percent change of 1.54 and a net change of 5.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 945,061 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹366.05.
