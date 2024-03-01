Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 366.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 371.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 366.6 and closed at 366.05. The high for the day was 374 and the low was 363.05. The market capitalization stood at 118770.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.75 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 945061 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:35 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.63%
3 Months28.21%
6 Months51.67%
YTD11.92%
1 Year81.74%
01 Mar 2024, 09:07 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹371.7, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹366.05

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is at 371.7, with a percent change of 1.54 and a net change of 5.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

01 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹366.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 945,061 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 366.05.

