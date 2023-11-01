Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 238.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 239.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 240.95 and closed at 238.95. The highest price of the day was 241.75, while the lowest was 238.3. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 76,504.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.5, and the 52-week low is 182.45. The total BSE volume for the day was 255,916 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹239.3, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹238.95

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 239.3 with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.15%, resulting in a net increase of 0.35. However, without additional information about the stock's performance over time or any other relevant factors, it is difficult to draw any further conclusions or provide a comprehensive summary.

01 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹238.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Power on the BSE, a total of 255,916 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 238.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.