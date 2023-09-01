Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:30 AM ISTLivemint
Tata Power stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 247.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Power's stock opened at ₹248.9 and closed at ₹247.4 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹249.6, while the lowest price was ₹244.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹78,342.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹252.75 and ₹182.45 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,410 shares on the BSE.
01 Sep 2023, 08:30:54 AM IST
