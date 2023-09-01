Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST

Tata Power stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 247.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

Tata Power's stock opened at 248.9 and closed at 247.4 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 249.6, while the lowest price was 244.3. The market capitalization of the company is 78,342.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 252.75 and 182.45 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,410 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:30 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹247.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,092,410. The closing price for the shares was 247.4.

