Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Power opened at 393.85 and closed at 389.65. The stock reached a high of 396.7 and a low of 385.7. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 124,250.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 392.7 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 1,431,538 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

