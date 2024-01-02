Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Stock Gains in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 329.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 331.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 334.65 and closed at 332.05. The stock reached a high of 335.8 and a low of 328.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is currently 105,430.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 346.9, while the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power shares was 666,124 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹331.95, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹329.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Power is at 331.95. There has been a percent change of 0.61, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2 from its previous value.

02 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹332.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power's BSE volume was 666,124 shares, and the closing price was 332.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.