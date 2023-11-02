Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -1 %. The stock closed at 239.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 236.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

Tata Power's stock opened at 239.65 and closed at 239.3 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 240.3, while the lowest was 236.4. The company has a market capitalization of 75,736.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.5, and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 192,848 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹236.9, down -1% from yesterday's ₹239.3

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that its price is 236.9, with a percent change of -1 and a net change of -2.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decline of 1% and a decrease in price by 2.4.

02 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹239.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Power on the BSE, a total of 192,848 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 239.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.