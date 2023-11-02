Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Tata Power's stock opened at ₹239.65 and closed at ₹239.3 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹240.3, while the lowest was ₹236.4. The company has a market capitalization of ₹75,736.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276.5, and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 192,848 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
