Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 329.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 329.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 331.95 and closed at 329.95. The highest price during the day was 332.45, while the lowest was 319.8. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 105,334.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 346.9, and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 946,985 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹329.95 on last trading day

On the last day of Tata Power BSE volume, there were 946,985 shares traded at a closing price of 329.95.

