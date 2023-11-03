Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 3.33 %. The stock closed at 236.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 244.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

Tata Power's open price for the last day was 237.65, while the close price was slightly lower at 236.9. The stock's high for the day was 245.1, and the low was 237.65. The company's market capitalization is currently at 78,262.36 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Power's stock is 276.5, and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 416,467 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹236.9 on last trading day

On the last day of Tata Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 416,467. The closing price of the shares was 236.9.

