Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Tata Power opened at ₹270.3 and closed at ₹267.95. The stock had a high of ₹278.5 and a low of ₹268.5. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹88,111.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.5, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 3,845,247 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Green Energy 1098.8 72.25 7.04 2185.3 439.35 174053.49 Adani Energy Solutions 905.6 49.65 5.8 3000.0 630.0 101019.02 Tata Power 282.25 6.5 2.36 278.5 182.45 90235.09 JSW Energy 430.7 5.95 1.4 449.0 204.8 70657.9 NHPC 57.66 1.21 2.14 57.63 36.8 57919.67

Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹282.15, up 2.32% from yesterday's ₹275.75 The current data shows that Tata Power stock is trading at a price of ₹282.15. It has experienced a 2.32% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 6.4.

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Tata Power stock is ₹280.3, while the high price is ₹286.

Tata Power December futures opened at 284.0 as against previous close of 277.45 Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 280.85. The bid price stands at 282.15, while the offer price is 282.35. The offer quantity is 10,125, and the bid quantity is 3,375. The open interest for Tata Power is 96,140,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Power Live Updates TATA POWER More Information

Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹281.1, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹275.75 The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹281.1. There has been a percent change of 1.94, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.35, which means the stock price has increased by ₹5.35.

Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 5.85% 3 Months 4.73% 6 Months 27.99% YTD 32.88% 1 Year 22.75%

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹275.75, up 2.91% from yesterday's ₹267.95 The current stock price of Tata Power is ₹275.75, which represents a percent change of 2.91. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.91% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 7.8, meaning that the price has increased by ₹7.8.

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹267.95 on last trading day On the last day, Tata Power had a BSE volume of 3,845,247 shares, with a closing price of ₹267.95.