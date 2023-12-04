Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:32 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 2.32 %. The stock closed at 275.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 282.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power opened at 270.3 and closed at 267.95. The stock had a high of 278.5 and a low of 268.5. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 88,111.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.5, while the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 3,845,247 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:32 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy1098.872.257.042185.3439.35174053.49
Adani Energy Solutions905.649.655.83000.0630.0101019.02
Tata Power282.256.52.36278.5182.4590235.09
JSW Energy430.75.951.4449.0204.870657.9
NHPC57.661.212.1457.6336.857919.67
04 Dec 2023, 10:22 AM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹282.15, up 2.32% from yesterday's ₹275.75

The current data shows that Tata Power stock is trading at a price of 282.15. It has experienced a 2.32% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 6.4.

04 Dec 2023, 10:21 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tata Power stock is 280.3, while the high price is 286.

04 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Tata Power December futures opened at 284.0 as against previous close of 277.45

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 280.85. The bid price stands at 282.15, while the offer price is 282.35. The offer quantity is 10,125, and the bid quantity is 3,375. The open interest for Tata Power is 96,140,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹281.1, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹275.75

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 281.1. There has been a percent change of 1.94, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.35, which means the stock price has increased by 5.35.

04 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.85%
3 Months4.73%
6 Months27.99%
YTD32.88%
1 Year22.75%
04 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹275.75, up 2.91% from yesterday's ₹267.95

The current stock price of Tata Power is 275.75, which represents a percent change of 2.91. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.91% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 7.8, meaning that the price has increased by 7.8.

04 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹267.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a BSE volume of 3,845,247 shares, with a closing price of 267.95.

