Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 326.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 330.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened and closed at 329.65. The stock reached a high of 329.65 and a low of 324.9. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 104,295.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 346.9 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 723,413 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Tata Power January futures opened at 329.0 as against previous close of 328.45

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 331.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 332.8, while the offer price is 333.0. The offer quantity stands at 27,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 3,375 shares. The open interest for Tata Power is at 95,890,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹330.5, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹326.4

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 330.5. There has been a 1.26 percent change, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 4.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.57%
3 Months16.36%
6 Months47.36%
YTD-1.64%
1 Year54.58%
04 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹326.4, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹329.65

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 326.4 with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -3.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.99% from the previous trading session and has fallen by 3.25 in value.

04 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹329.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a BSE volume of 723,413 shares, with a closing price of 329.65.

