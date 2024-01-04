Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Soars in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened and closed at ₹329.65. The stock reached a high of ₹329.65 and a low of ₹324.9. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹104,295.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹346.9 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 723,413 shares on the BSE.
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 331.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 332.8, while the offer price is 333.0. The offer quantity stands at 27,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 3,375 shares. The open interest for Tata Power is at 95,890,500.
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹330.5. There has been a 1.26 percent change, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 4.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.57%
|3 Months
|16.36%
|6 Months
|47.36%
|YTD
|-1.64%
|1 Year
|54.58%
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹326.4 with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -3.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.99% from the previous trading session and has fallen by ₹3.25 in value.
On the last day, Tata Power had a BSE volume of 723,413 shares, with a closing price of ₹329.65.
