Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹378.35 and closed at ₹377.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹383.25 and the low was ₹377.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹121,119.35 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹412.75 and ₹182.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 75,401 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.