Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 377.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 379.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 378.35 and closed at 377.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 383.25 and the low was 377.15. The market capitalization stood at 121,119.35 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 412.75 and 182.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 75,401 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹377.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power's BSE volume was 75401 shares with a closing price of 377.4.

