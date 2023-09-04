Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 04 Sep 2023

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹246.95 and closed at ₹245.05. The stock's high for the day was ₹255.9, while the low was ₹246. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹81,587.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was also recorded at ₹255.9, while the 52-week low was ₹182.45. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,746,831 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.