Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power had an opening price of ₹392.35 and a closing price of ₹388.85. The stock reached a high of ₹394.8 and a low of ₹387.85. The market capitalization of Tata Power is currently at ₹124,538.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹396.7, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 734,286 shares.
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 397.95. The bid price stands at 399.6, while the offer price is 399.85. The offer quantity is 3375 shares, with a bid quantity of 6750 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 90126000, indicating strong investor interest.
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹396, with a percent change of 1.6 and a net change of 6.25. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.6% or ₹6.25. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing a positive change in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.77%
|3 Months
|42.29%
|6 Months
|65.41%
|YTD
|17.36%
|1 Year
|88.95%
Tata Power stock is currently trading at a price of ₹395.95, which represents a net change of 6.2 or a percent change of 1.59. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.59% from its previous closing price.
On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 734,286 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹388.85.
