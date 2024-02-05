Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 1.6 %. The stock closed at 389.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 396 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power had an opening price of 392.35 and a closing price of 388.85. The stock reached a high of 394.8 and a low of 387.85. The market capitalization of Tata Power is currently at 124,538.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 396.7, while the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 734,286 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:09 AM IST Tata Power February futures opened at 395.0 as against previous close of 391.85

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 397.95. The bid price stands at 399.6, while the offer price is 399.85. The offer quantity is 3375 shares, with a bid quantity of 6750 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 90126000, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹396, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹389.75

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 396, with a percent change of 1.6 and a net change of 6.25. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.6% or 6.25. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing a positive change in value.

05 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.77%
3 Months42.29%
6 Months65.41%
YTD17.36%
1 Year88.95%
05 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹395.95, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹389.75

Tata Power stock is currently trading at a price of 395.95, which represents a net change of 6.2 or a percent change of 1.59. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.59% from its previous closing price.

05 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹388.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 734,286 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 388.85.

