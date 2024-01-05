Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Stock Surges Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 3.46 %. The stock closed at 326.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 337.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 327 and closed at 326.4. The highest price reached during the day was 340.7, while the lowest price was 327. The market capitalization of Tata Power is currently at 107,906.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 346.9, and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 1,417,597 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹337.7, up 3.46% from yesterday's ₹326.4

The current price of Tata Power stock is 337.7. It has experienced a 3.46% increase, resulting in a net change of 11.3.

05 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹326.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,417,597. The closing price for the stock was 326.4.

