Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock shows gains in today's trading

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 3.34 %. The stock closed at 379.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 391.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 381.4 and closed at 379.05 on the last day. The high for the day was 394, while the low was 381. The market capitalization stood at 125161.45 crore. The 52-week high and low were 412.75 and 182.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1066646 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:00:06 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹391.7, up 3.34% from yesterday's ₹379.05

The Tata Power stock is currently priced at 391.7, with a percent change of 3.34 and a net change of 12.65. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:04:46 AM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹379.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 1,066,646 shares with a closing price of 379.05 on the BSE.

