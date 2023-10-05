Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹263.25 and closed at ₹263.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹263.25, while the lowest price was ₹253.6. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹82,050.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276.5, and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power shares on that day was 625,910 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.