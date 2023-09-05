Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

On the last day, Tata Power's open price was ₹256.55 and the close price was ₹255.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹258.45, while the lowest price was ₹255.25. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹81,763.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹255.9, and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 749,506 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.