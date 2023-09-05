Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 255.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 255.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power's open price was 256.55 and the close price was 255.2. The highest price reached during the day was 258.45, while the lowest price was 255.25. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 81,763.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 255.9, and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 749,506 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹255.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 749,506 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 255.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.